Surrey RCMP are looking for Megan Hindmarch, 15, who was last seen in the 12400-block of 97B Street at 8 p.m. on June 18. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old Aboriginal girl

Police say Megan Hindmarch was last seen in the 12400-block of 97B Street at 8 p.m. on June 18

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Megan Hindmarch was last seen in the 12400-block of 97B Street at 8 p.m. at June 18.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Megan as Aboriginal, five feet two inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-90774.


