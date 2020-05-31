Surrey RCMP searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Landon Vangeel-Morgan was last seen 9:14 p.m., May 30 near 96 Avenue and 150 Street

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Landon Vangeel-Morgan was last seen 9:14 p.m., May 30 near 96 Avenue and 150 Street in Surrey. He has not returned home or has been heard from since.

Police describe Landon as white, stocky build and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, black sweat-pants and was carrying a little black bag.

“Family and the Surrey RCMP are concerned for Landon’s health and well-being at this time,” RCMP news release states, which was issued Sunday at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Landon are asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 20-81547.