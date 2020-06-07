Surrey RCMP are looking for Daljeet Hundal, who went missing June 7. (RCMP Handout)

Surrey RCMP searching for ‘high risk missing person’

Daljeet Hundal was last seen Sunday (June 7) morning

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Daljeet Hundal, who police describe as a “high risk missing person,” was last seen near 148 Street and Fraser Highway on June 7 at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Police and family are concerned for his safety and well-being, an RCMP news release states.

Hundal is described as South East Asian, 5’8” tall, medium build, short hair and a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a yellow logo and black sweat pants.

RCMP say Hundal was driving a 2007 white Chevrolet Express van with BC licence plate PC911N. The van has “Quality First Painting” written on it in red lettering, and the van has a Canadian flag on the hood.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hundal are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca and quote file number 2020-85737.

missing person

