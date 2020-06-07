Surrey RCMP searching for ‘high risk missing person’

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Daljeet Hundal, who police describe as a “high risk missing person,” was last seen near 148 Street and Fraser Highway on June 7 at approximately 8:45 a.m.
Police and family are concerned for his safety and well-being, an RCMP news release states.
Hundal is described as South East Asian, 5’8” tall, medium build, short hair and a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a yellow logo and black sweat pants.
RCMP say Hundal was driving a 2007 white Chevrolet Express van with BC licence plate PC911N. The van has “Quality First Painting” written on it in red lettering, and the van has a Canadian flag on the hood.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hundal are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca and quote file number 2020-85737.