Deborah-Lynn Hurshman was last seen on the 13600-block of 102 Avenue on March 12. (RCMP handout photo)

Surrey RCMP search for missing woman

Deborah-Lynn Hurshman was last seen on the 13600-block of 102 Avenue on March 12.

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman.

Deborah-Lynn Hurshman was last seen on the 13600-block of 102 Avenue on March 12.

She was wearing a red bandana, a white puffy vest with a grey shirt and grey pants. She was also seen carrying a blue and white backpack.

Hurshman is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’4”, medium build with short black hair.

“Police are concerned for Deborah’s well-being and is asking anyone with information on Deborah’s whereabouts to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502,” an RCMP press release states, which was issued Sunday afternoon.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

