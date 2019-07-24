Sheree Amanda Constantinescu. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP search for missing woman last seen in Port Kells

Sheree Amanda Constantinescu was last seen on Tuesday night in the Port Kells area of Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Sheree Amanda Constantinescu was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, in the 8800-block of 192 Street in Port Kells. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Constantinescu is described by RCMP as a 5’11” Caucasian woman with a medium build. She has green eyes and dark salt-and-pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and striped grey pajama pants and no shoes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about where Constantinescu may be is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


