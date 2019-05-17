Surrey RCMP search for missing 31-year-old man

Alexandre Pchenitchnikov was last seen in South Surrey on Thursday, May 2

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 31-year-old man.

Alexandre Pchenitchnikov was last seen on Thursday, May 2, in the 2800-block of 176 Street. It is out of character for him to be out of touch for this long, and his family is concerned for his health and well-being.

Pchenitchnikov is described as Caucasian, 5’7” tall, about 165 lbs, with a shaved head and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the where Pchenitchnikov may be is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter