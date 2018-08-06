Sam Amato. (RCMP Handout)

Surrey RCMP search for missing 15-year-old

Sam Amato was last seen on Friday, July 27 in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Sam Amato was last seen in the 9200-block of 125th Street in Surrey on Friday, July 27 at 3 p.m.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as a 15-year-old, Caucasian male, 5’ 10”, and 145 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing all black clothes.

Amato’s family is concerned for his health and well-being. It is out of character for him to be out of touch for this long.

According to RCMP, he is known to frequent the area of 96th Avenue and Prince Charles Blvd. in Surrey.

Anyone with information about Sam Amato’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


