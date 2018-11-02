Surrey RCMP search for carjacking suspect

Man allegedly forced woman out of car before driving away in her vehicle

Surrey RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly carjacked a woman outside of Central City Shopping Centre.

At about 3 p.m. on Thursday (Nov.1), officers received a report of a robbery in a parking lot outside of the mall, located in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard.

RCMP say that the suspect approached and threatened the victim, who was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect then allegedly forced the victim out of the vehicle, before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle.

“Although the victim was emotionally shaken, she was unharmed in the incident,” reads a press release from Surrey RCMP.

The vehicle has since been found by officers.

The suspect is described as a South Asian or black male, with curly dark hair and a dark beard. He is 5’9”, of average build, and in his late 20s to early 30s. He was wearing a black coat and a large grey back pack at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



