Surrey RCMP says ‘suspicious package’ found in Newton

Surrey RCMP was on scene in Newton after a “suspicious package” was found in the parking lot of a shopping centre.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 1), Surrey RCMP received a report of a suspicious package that was found in the parking lot of King’s Cross Shopping Centre in the 7400-block of King George Boulevard, according to a release from BC RCMP.

Investigators “examined” the package and “ordered a full evacuation of the near Michael’s department store out of an abundance of caution.”

The area was closed off to the public, police stated.

The RCMP’s explosive disposal unit was called in and determined the package to be “safe,” adding that it “did not pose a threat to the public.”

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish

to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2020-16576.

