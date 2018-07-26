The Surrey RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Team was expanded July 3 and police say it’s already producing good results. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP says gangsters feeling ‘heat’

The detachment’s Gang Enforcement Team was expanded on July 3rd

The Surrey RCMP says gangsters have been “feeling the heat” since the detachment’s Gang Enforcement Team was expanded on July 3rd.

But by how much that team has expanded is not being made public. “For operational precautions and security reasons we don’t release the actual numbers of members assigned to our units in the detachment,” Sergeant Chad Greig explained.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said that since the expansion, SGET officers completed 89 street checks involving 188 people and 74 vehicles “believed to be associated to gang activity,” It resulted in seven charges being laid, 35 violation tickets being issued, one vehicle seized and “various intelligence on multiple individuals captured,” she said.

So far there has been 25 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

“Since 2015 our shots fired files have decreased but, as those involved in gangs continue to change their tactics, so must we,” said Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in charge of the Surrey RCMP.

Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Staff Sergeant Mike Hall, acting proactive enforcement officer, said the increased police presence is “definitely being felt by those individuals involved in gang activity and the local drug trade.

“In coordination with multiple units,” Hall said, “our Surrey Gang Enforcement Team is actively targetting those individuals who pose high risks to public safety in Surrey. Through a combination of overt observation and interaction, and enforcement, our goal is to make them realize their illegal activities and associated violence are not welcome in our city.”


