Surrey RCMP say woman injured after shots fired into a home

Surrey RCMP say a 40-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after being injured in a shooting early Friday morning (July 8).

Around 3:41 a.m., police were called to a home in the 8600-block of 151B Street for reports of shots fired, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag. The release also notes shots were fired “into a residence.”

Ghag said when officers arrived, they found “evidence consistent with a shooting” and the woman, who was inside of the home, “suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition and recovering in hospital.”

She added the investigation is in its early stages and “police are still working to determine a possible motive for this shooting.”

Asked if it was a home invasion, Ghag said it “doesn’t appear” to be.

Police are now looking for information about a male suspect, “dressed all in black, carrying a backpack and flashlight, who is believed to have fled the area on foot.” There’s no description for the suspect’s age yet, Ghag said.

Ghag added police are canvassing the area for CCTV footage or those who may have dash-cam footage from the area that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



