Surrey RCMP say woman grabbed from behind while walking in Fraser Heights

FRASER HEIGHTS — Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a suspect believed to have grabbed a 27-year-old woman from behind in Fraser Heights recently.

According to police, the “suspicious” incident occurred while the woman was walking near 111A Avenue and 161A Street around 11 p.m. on Aug. 13.

The woman was able to free herself, and get away, according to police. She was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man, five feet eight inches tall, and was wearing a black Nike hoodie and grey sweatpants.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black 2000 Chevrolet pickup with Silver Convex rims.

The Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

