Surrey RCMP say two “youths” have been stabbed in Guildford Thursday (Oct. 25). Police were on scene at the incident which was near a Mac’s convenience store near 108th Avenue and 148th Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Crime

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP say two youth stabbed near Mac’s convenience store in Guildford

Police are looking for another youth who is a ‘person of interest’ in the alleged assault

Surrey RCMP say two “youths” have been stabbed in Guildford.

It happened some time before noon on Thursday (Oct. 25). Police believe the assault happened in the parking lot of the Mac’s on 108th Avenue and 148th Street.

“There has been a stabbing,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. “The reports we received were that two youth were stabbed and taken to hospital with injuries. I don’t know what the condition of those people are.”

Sturko said the investigation is “still in the early stages” and investigators are on scene as of 12:10 p.m.

Sturko noted she couldn’t yet confirm the age or gender of the victims, as investigators hadn’t yet had time to return her inquiry.

More to come..


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau
Next story
Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP say two youth stabbed near Mac’s convenience store in Guildford

Police are looking for another youth who is a ‘person of interest’ in the alleged assault

Back in the Saddle: What Surrey can expect from Doug McCallum 2.0

Are there strategies he’ll draw on from the past? Things he’ll do differently?

Details and date set for Surrey Tree Lighting Festival, with ‘Holiday Fun Zone’ and more

Annual event will return to Surrey Civic Plaza for 2018

Surrey top cop mum on McCallum’s vow to nix RCMP contract

McCallum said he will initiate the process on his first council meeting, which will be Nov. 19

How did the big three mayoral hopefuls fare in Surrey’s town centres?

Bruce Hayne lost Surrey’s mayoral race but topped the polls in Cloverdale and South Surrey, while McCallum led in all other communities

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

B.C. expands housing support for domestic violence victims

Province unveils first stage of planned $734 million investment

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Most Read