Surrey RCMP say a teenager was stabbed Monday night, near 147th Street and 83rd Avenue. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP say teenager stabbed after ‘dispute’

Police say suspect and other youth fled the scene before officers arrived, near 147th Street and 83rd Avenue

Police believe a “dispute” led to a 16-year-old boy being stabbed in Surrey Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, near 147th Street and 83rd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and he was rushed to hospital with what are described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

“Initial information is that a dispute occurred involving a group of youths apparently known to each other and the victim was stabbed, by another youth,” according to a Surrey RCMP press release. “The suspect and several other youths fled from the scene prior to police attendance.”

Footage from the scene shows police bagging a hammer as evidence, and a Black Press freelancer at the scene described the incident as a “possible assault with (a) hammer.”

Surrey RCMP, however, are categorizing the incident as a stabbing. The Now-Leader has asked the RCMP for clarification.

Police are speaking to witnesses and canvassing the area for possible video surveillance.

Surrey RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or seen anyone fleeing the area, to call 604-599-0502 quoting file number 2018-158011. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca.

