The 11200-block of Lansdowne Drive in the Guildford area of Surrey. (Photo: Google Street View)

Surrey RCMP say teen injured in shooting

While the shooting appears to be targeted, police say it’s not linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting that injured a teen in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 16) in the Guildford area.

At 3:17 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 11200-block of Lansdowne Drive, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder K. Ghag.

Ghag said when officers arrived, they found “evidence consistent with a shooting” and a 17-year-old, “who is known to police,” suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen was taken to hospital and has since been release, Ghag noted.

Ghag said there were “multiple people inside the residence who were placed at risk as a result of this targeted shooting.” No one else was “seriously injured.”

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation, and while it’s in its early stages, Ghag said “all indications are that this was targeted.”

The shooting, however, “does not appear to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with information about this incident, dash camera footage or video surveillance from the area is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


