Surrey RCMP investigate after a home was shot at in Fleetwood on Friday morning (Dec. 27, 2019). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Fleetwood

PHOTOS: Surrey RCMP say shots fired into home

Police say ‘nobody at the scene was injured’

Surrey RCMP say shots were fired into a Fleetwood home on Friday morning (Dec. 27).

Around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP, officers responded to a report of “shots heard” in the area of 85th Avenue and 167th Street.

Once police arrived, officers found evidence “consistent with shots being fired into a residence,” the release states.

Surrey RCMP said “nobody at the scene was injured.”

No arrests have been made yet and police are “currently working to identify the suspect,” according to the release.

But early indications, police said, are that this was a targeted incident.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Most Read