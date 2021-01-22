Surrey RCMP say that after checking on a “semi-conscious” driver in Whalley on Jan. 20, 2021, officers found about 21 grams of suspected cocaine, 68 grams of suspected fentanyl, about $1,400 in case, a stolen shotgun and ammunition. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Whalley

Surrey RCMP say ‘semi-conscious’ driver found with drugs, gun

Officer saw ‘open alcohol and suspected drugs’ inside the vehicle, police say

Surrey RCMP say that after checking on a “semi-conscious” driver in Whalley, officers found nearly 90 grams of suspected drugs, cash, a gun and ammunition in the vehicle.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 20), a Surrey RCMP frontline officer was “approached by a concerned citizen regarding a semi-conscious driver who was parked in a running vehicle in the 10300-block of King George Boulevard,” according to a release from police Friday (Jan. 22).

While checking on the wellbeing of the driver, RCMP said the officer “noted signs of possible drug or alcohol consumption,” as well as “open alcohol and suspected drugs inside the vehicle.”

Inside the vehicle, Surrey RCMP said officers found about 21 grams of suspected cocaine, 68 grams of suspected fentanyl, about $1,400 in case, a stolen shotgun and ammunition.

Police said the driver, 36-year-old Ian Langthorne, was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and refusing to comply with a “breath demand.”

Surrey RCMP said he was taken to hospital for medical attention before later being brought into police custody.

On Thursday, Langthorne was chared with six offences related to the illegal possession of a fiream, drug trafficking and impaired driving.

