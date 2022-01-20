Surrey RCMP say robbery suspect arrested ‘minutes after 911 call’

Police say victim was depositing cash into an ATM when they were allegedly robbed

A robbery suspect was arrested “minutes after (a) 911 call,” Surrey RCMP say.

On Jan. 16, just before 9 p.m., police received a report of a personal robbery inside a bank in the 13600-block of 72 Avenue in Newton, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha Thursday (Jan. 20).

Sangha said the victim was depositing cash into an ATM “when they were approached and allegedly robbed.”

She said police arrived on scene and “quickly” found a man nearby, “who matched the suspect description.” He was arrested and taken into custody.

The next day, the man, 31-year-old Mahamed Osman Halane, was charged with one count of robbery. He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

“We urge the community members to always be vigilant of your surroundings when using the ATM,” said Sangha.

“In this case, Surrey RCMP Frontline officers’ quick response along with detailed information provided by the victim led to a timely arrest of the suspect who remains in custody.”



