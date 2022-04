Police say they are investigating two separate reports

Surrey RCMP in Surrey in 2020. Cpl. Vanessa Munn say police are investigating after “possible partial human remains” were found in Whalley over the weekend. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP say they are investigating two separate reports of possible human remains found in Whalley over the weekend.

“Yes, there was some possible partial human remains located,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader Wednesday morning (April 20).

Munn said police are still investigating and plan to have more information later today.

More to come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

