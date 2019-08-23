Surrey RCMP say municipal force approval a ‘challenging time’ for detachment

Surrey RCMP has responded to the news that the province has green lit the City of Surrey’s policing transition plan.
In a statement shared to social media Friday (Aug. 23), Surrey RCMP said it is a “challenging time” for all of our police officers and support staff, adding they “continue to do their jobs with compassion, dedication and pride.”
“As the Ministry of Public Safety and City of Surrey move forward in the process to establish a municipal police force for Surrey, we want to assure Surrey residents and business owners that the Surrey RCMP continues to proudly serve as your local police force,” the statement reads.
“As long as we are contracted to do so, we will continue to offer a comprehensive policing service that goes far beyond enforcement, with youth intervention and education, family support, crime prevention programs, outreach with our diverse communities, mental health services, and more.”
The statement also thanks the “many people” who have reached out to the detachment to express their “support and appreciation of the work we do to keep Surrey safe.”
“Your kind words mean a great deal to all of us.”