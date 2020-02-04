(Black Press file photo)

Surrey RCMP say man used fake gun during robbery involving popular buy-and-sell app

Martin Djunga, 19, allegedly robbed buyer of personal property, money meant to purchase cell phone

Surrey RCMP says a 19-year-old man has been charged following an alleged robbery linked to ‘popular’ online buy-and-sell app, but one suspect has still not been identified.

Martin Djunga is facing charges of robbery, use of imitation firearm and two counts of breach of release order, Surrey RCMP said in a release Tuesday (Feb. 4).

The robbery unit, according to Surrey RCMP, began an investigation after receiving a report of an alleged robbery around 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.

In the incident, police said, the victim arranged to meet up with two people, who had advertised a cellphone for sale using the Let Go app, in the 11800-block of River Road.

“When the buyer met up with the sellers, they were robbed of their personal property and the money they had brought along for the purchase of the cellphone,” said police, adding that the victim was “physically unharmed during the incident.”

Frontline officers and the Integrated Police Dog Services responded, “but were unsuccessful” in finding the suspects, police said. In a subsequent investigation, police were able to identify the suspect, Djunga, and he was arrested at a home in Surrey on Jan. 30.

However, Mounties said, the second suspect has not yet been identified.

He is described as black, with short black hair. He was wearing a black or navy blue baseball cap, a black sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of the incident, according to Surrey RCMP.

“We would like to raise the public’s awareness of the risks involved in these types of buy-and-sell transactions,” said Corporal Rob Maione. “Even when meeting in a public place, there can be risks in meeting up to exchange cash or high-value items with people you are not familiar with.”

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-5737.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
