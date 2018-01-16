A composite sketch of a Surrey robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say man posing as officer allegedly stole cash, credit cards

Composite sketch of suspect released but police not yet sure if same person behind two robberies

Surrey RCMP are advising the public to check the credentials of people claiming to be police officers after a man posing as one allegedly stole cash and credit cards last month.

Police say a man claiming to be an officer allegedly stole from people on two occasions: On Dec. 2 in the 14000-block of 100A Avenue and Dec. 19 in the 8900-block of 160th Street.

In both instances, police say a South Asian man entered the victim’s home without consent, as the victim believed he was a police officer.

Surrey RCMP say the suspect allegedly made off with cash and credit cards before fleeing.

Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect, but they are not yet able to confirm if the suspects from the two incidents are one in the same.

The suspect is described in both instances as a South Asian man, 20 to 40 years old, six feet tall, clean shaven and wearing all black clothing.

“It is perfectly acceptable to ask someone identifying themselves as a police officer for their credentials, like a badge and photo ID card,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann. “If you’re not satisfied with the information provided, you can contact the police of jurisdiction to confirm the officer’s attendance. Dispatchers will be able to tell you if an officer is at your door.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2017-172145/180525.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey city staff investigating why manhole cover was dislodged
Next story
Update: Police identify suspects who mailed genitalia sculpture to Alberta man

Just Posted

Surrey city staff investigating why manhole cover was dislodged

Driver lost control after RCMP pickup hit manhole, snapping telephone pole and hitting store

Surrey RCMP say man posing as officer allegedly stole cash, credit cards

Composite sketch of suspect released but police not yet sure if same person behind two robberies

COLUMN: Tech investment in SFU Surrey helps entire community

‘I am confident this lift-off will enable SFU to reach new heights in the contributions we can make in Surrey and beyond’

South Surrey overpass repairs to get underway in February

Schedule for South Surrey bridge works announced

Trial begins for man charged with 2010 murder of Mandy Johnson

Langley single mom was fatally shot while in vehicle in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Sentencing hearing begins for ex-BC Liberals employee in ‘quick wins’ scandal

Former communications director Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October

Council tells TransLink commission to make sure road pricing is fair

Maple Ridge tells road pricing commission to make sure system is fair

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

5 to start your day

‘Young, innocent’ teen dies in Vancouver shootout, 152 Street overpass repairs start and more

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Congestion points or distance: How Metro Vancouver could pay for its roads

Mobility pricing commission identifies two options in report

Most Read