Aaron Knorr, who was reported missing June 22 and last seen on June 11, has been found dead.

“Foul play is not suspected” in Knorr’s death, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (July 17).

Police first notified the public of Knorr’s disappearance on June 26 after he was last seen in the 9800-block of 140th Street on June 11.



