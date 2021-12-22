Surrey RCMP say man facing 14 charges including sexual assault, possession of child pornography

Police say there could be more witnesses; investigation started summer 2021

Surrey RCMP say 25-year-old Paul Atanassov is facing 14 charges in relation to sexual-offences investigation involving minors. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say a 25-year-old is facing 14 charges in relation to sexual-offences investigation involving minors.

On Dec. 17, the B.C. Prosecution Services approved charges against Paul Atanassov, stemming from an investigation launched by Surrey RCMP this past summer, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

The investigation was led by the Surrey RCMP Internet Child Exploitation unit, which is a “team of specially trained investigators is dedicated to protecting children from harm and pursuing those who access, distribute and manufacture child sexual exploitation material.”

Atanassov’s charges include sexual assault, possession of child pornography, making or publishing child pornography, telecommunication to lure a child under 16, inviting counselling or inciting a person under 16 to touch any person, sexual interference of a person under 16 and breach of undertaking.

Atanassov, according to Sangha, was released by the courts on strict conditions which include:

• A curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. He can only leave his residence with prior permission from his bail supervisor.

• He is not to attend any public park, public swimming area, community centre or theatre where anyone under the age of 16 would be present.

· He must not have any contact, direct or indirect, or be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 years. He must not enter into or continue any dating relationship, or marriage, or common-law relationship with any person who has children under the age of 16 years or who has the care or access to children under that age, until the bail supervisor has informed that person of this order.

· He must not possess any device capable of accessing any computer network including the internet.

· He must not possess or use any mobile communication device.

· He must not distribute, publish, post or make publicly available in any way, information including comments and images with respect to any person.

· He must not access, directly or indirectly or maintain any personal profile on any social media sites, social networks, internet discussions, forums or chatrooms.

Sangha said police believe there may be more witnesses in the community with information that could assist with the investigations.

With that, Surrey RCMP is releasing Atanassov’s photo, and is asking anyone with information or witness him breaching any of his release conditions to contact them at 604-599-0502.



