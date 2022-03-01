Surrey RCMP say man dead from self-inflicted injuries

Police called after report of a person ‘slumped over in a vehicle bleeding’

Surrey RCMP say a man is dead from self-inflicted injuries.

On Monday (Feb. 28), police were called to the intersection of 143 Street and 104 Avenue around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a “person slumped over in a vehicle bleeding,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said when police arrived they found a 31-year-old man “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

She said the detachment’s general investigation unit has taken over the investigation and “initial indications are that it was a self-inflicted injury.”

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this man,” said Sangha. “Out of respect for his loved ones we will not be releasing any further information about this incident.”

Surrey RCMP Victim Services is available to support anyone who may have been in the area or has been impacted by this event. People can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



