Police are looking for Tessa-Lee Wahpooseywan. (RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP say man charged with 11 break-ins, looking for female ‘associate’

Police are looking for Tessa-Lee Wahpooseywan

Surrey RCMP say David Lawson, 39, has been charged with 11 break-ins in Surrey and are looking for an “associate” of his.

Constable Richard Wright said the break-ins happened over the summer, in Whalley, Newton, Guildford and Cloverdale.

Lawson is charged with 11 counts of break-and-enter, and driving while prohibited, breaching parole conditions and two fraud-related charges.

Police are now looking for Tessa-Lee Wahpooseywan, an “associate” of Lawson, whom they allege was involved in two of the “break-and-enter incidents. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Police ask anyone with information where she is to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS.


