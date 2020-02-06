Surrey RCMP say man, 21, wanted on outstanding warrant taken into custody

Police say he was wanted in relation to an investigation from a 2017 shooting

Surrey RCMP says that a 21-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant has been taken into custody.

Noah Didhra, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Feb. 6), was wanted in relation to an investigation stemming from a 2017 Surrey shooting. Didhra was taken into custody in Vancouver, RCMP said.

During the shooting, a 62-year-old woman, who was visiting from Ontario, was injured. She was an innocent bystander.

At the time, police said that the intended victims took off from the scene in a black Hyundai missing a front bumper, and the suspects fled in a red pickup truck, which was later found on fire in the 9000-block of 150th Street.

The investigation began on July 9, 2017.

Police said the investigation expanded to include concurrent investigations in Vernon and Kelowna. The Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit and the Kelowna and Vernon RCMP detachments worked with Surrey RCMP on the case, “obtaining numerous judicial authorizations,” including a search warrant at a Kelowna home.

As a result of the combined investigation, Surrey RCMP said officers found and seized cell phones, about $177,000, “significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and ketamine” and six firearms.

“Projects of this size and complexity take a significant amount of time, resources and specialized skills,” said Superintendent Elija Rain. “A major contributor to the advancement of this investigation was the partnerships we have with CFSEU and the RCMP in Kelowna and Vernon. We extend our gratitude to every police officer and employee whose hard work helped to bring this file to a successful conclusion.”

On Feb. 3, Surrey RCMP said three men, including Didhra, were facing 15 charges following the investigation of the 2017 Newton shooting in the 7600-block of 147A Street.

READ ALSO: Three men charged with 15 crimes, Surrey RCMP say, Feb. 3, 2020

Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, Tien Roy Mai Dang and Noah Didhra were charged with conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of a firearm on Jan. 30.

Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, police said, has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 11, 2019. Tien Roy Mai Dang was arrested on Jan. 30, “without incident.”

In December 2016, Loubissi-Morris, 22, was charged with attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

READ ALSO: Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman, Dec. 16, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

Just Posted

Agreement signed to help more B.C. Métis get skilled trades jobs

New MOU will help to ‘increase trades education and employment for Métis people in B.C.’

Surrey RCMP say man, 21, wanted on outstanding warrant taken into custody

Police say he was wanted in relation to an investigation from a 2017 shooting

Free tech workshops in Surrey to help people feel more comfortable, empowered

Events offered at City Centre, Semiahmoo library branches

White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park, Coldicutt Ravine closed after ‘slope failures’

Repair work, assessment underway after rain damages stability

VIDEO: First look inside Surrey’s new Central City Fun Park, with roller rink, bowling and more

Indoor amusement park due open in early March

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a look out

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read