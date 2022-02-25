Surrey RCMP headquarters, pictured in March 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP headquarters, pictured in March 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP say alleged robber arrested after he took off with restaurant’s cash register

Police say the suspect allegedly threatened workers with a weapon

Surrey RCMP says “quick actions from the public” helped track down a robbery suspect early Tuesday morning (Feb. 22).

Around 12:53 a.m., police received a report that a suspect had entered a fast-food restaurant in the 15500-block of Fraser Highway and “had taken off with the entire cash register in hand,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer.

Sangha said restaurant staff immediately called 911 as they watched the suspect leave and noted which way he went.

“The suspect allegedly threatened the staff members with a weapon.”

Sangha said frontline officers “quickly flooded the area” and contained the scene while the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services tracked and located the suspect nearby.

She added investigators got a search warrant for the area where the suspect was found “in order to obtain further evidence.”

A 45-year-old man, Sangha said, was arrested for robbery and taken into custody. She noted the investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Pedestrian hit by car in Cloverdale
Next story
Regulations prevent foreign-trained B.C. doctor from practising

Just Posted

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Cloverdale Feb. 24 and Mounties are now appealing to the public for information from any eyewitnesses. (Photo: Black Press Media file)
Pedestrian hit by car in Cloverdale

Staff and students from Sunrise Ridge Elementary warm up before a walk through their school neighbourhood in support of Coldest Night of the Year. The fundraising initiative supports the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Sunrise students raise funds for ‘Coldest Night’ while duct taping principal to gym wall

Surrey RCMP headquarters, pictured in March 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP say alleged robber arrested after he took off with restaurant’s cash register

The Panorama Ridge Secondary senior jazz band performs during the 2019 Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Jazz players return to Surrey Schools festival stage for livestream-only viewing Feb. 25-26