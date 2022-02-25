Surrey RCMP say alleged robber arrested after he took off with restaurant’s cash register

Police say the suspect allegedly threatened workers with a weapon

Surrey RCMP says “quick actions from the public” helped track down a robbery suspect early Tuesday morning (Feb. 22).

Around 12:53 a.m., police received a report that a suspect had entered a fast-food restaurant in the 15500-block of Fraser Highway and “had taken off with the entire cash register in hand,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer.

Sangha said restaurant staff immediately called 911 as they watched the suspect leave and noted which way he went.

“The suspect allegedly threatened the staff members with a weapon.”

Sangha said frontline officers “quickly flooded the area” and contained the scene while the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services tracked and located the suspect nearby.

She added investigators got a search warrant for the area where the suspect was found “in order to obtain further evidence.”

A 45-year-old man, Sangha said, was arrested for robbery and taken into custody. She noted the investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp