Surrey RCMP say Alberta man charged in September shooting

Surrey RCMP say a 42-year-old Alberta man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Newton residence in September.

On Sept. 23, police responded to a targeted shooting in the 8800-block of 140B Street that left two men, a 23-year-old and a 47-year-old, injured, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

At the time, police said the men were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims is known to police and had previously been shot in July in the driveway of the same residence.

“After an in-depth investigation” by the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit, Munn said, Travis Bowcock was charged on Nov. 1 with six criminal offences in relation to the shooting. The charges include one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of using a firearm in the commission of an offence, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and one count of personating a peace officer.

Bowcock remains in custody awaiting trial, Munn said.

She said he has been in custody since Oct. 13 when frontline officers arrested him for being in possession of a loaded firearm in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway. Multiple firearm charges were laid against Bowcock in relation to that incident, Munn noted, which lead him to being remanded into custody.

“Criminal activity and gang violence are not confined to the boundaries of municipalities or provinces,” said Munn.

“Mr. Bowcock travelled from his home in Alberta to commit these alleged crimes, putting our community at risk. The Surrey RCMP remains committed to targeting any individuals, regardless of where they may call home, who pose a risk to the safety of our city.”

Munn said that in an attempt to get further information for both investigations, Surrey RCMP is releasing a recent photo of Bowcock.

Surrey RCMP has released a recent photo of 42-year-old Travis Bowcock, of Alberta, who has been charged in connection with a shooting in Surrey in September 2021 that left two men injured. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Investigators are requesting that any possible witnesses or anyone who may have knowledge of Bowcock’s activities leading up to these offences to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



