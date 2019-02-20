Surrey RCMP say 14-year-old boy stabbed at Guildford mall

Police say the boy had ‘non-life threatening’ injuries, suspect arrested

Surrey RCMP say a 14-year-old boy was stabbed at Guildford Town Centre on Saturday (Feb. 16)

Sergeant Chad Greig said two 14-year-old boys, who are “known to each other” got into “a fight inside the mall,” which resulted in one of the boys being stabbed. He said RCMP arrested the 14-year-old suspect.

Greig said the incident was around 6:15 p.m., and “police attended right away.”

The boy who was stabbed, Greig said, had “non-life threatening” injuries.

Because the incident involves two youths, Greig said he couldn’t give too much information.

Based on a video posted to social media, it shows police tape blocking off part of the second floor of the mall, near La Senza and Sephora. A photo in the post shows what appears to be significant facial injuries.

Just two days earlier, Surrey RCMP were called to Guildford mall for a “fight” involving three males that resulted in a 14-year-old being pepper sprayed.

The pepper spraying incident happened around 3:13 p.m. on Feb. 14 and took place near the shopping centre’s food court.

The 14-year-old boy was assessed for his exposure to pepper spray but police “don’t have any further information on whether any other individuals sought treatment for exposure to pepper spray.”

– With files from Amy Reid