VIDEO: Evacuation at Surrey high school now over, says district spokesperson

Students at L.A. Matheson were evacuated Thursday for ‘unspecified threat’: RCMP

L.A. Matheson Secondary School was evacuated for about two hours Thursday afternoon (Sept. 13) for an “unspecified threat,” according to Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Schools spokesperson Doug Strachan says the evacuation at L.A. Matheson Secondary is now over.

Strachan said around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon (Sept. 13) , the school was evacuated based on an “unspecified anonymous threat” as a precaution.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Strachan said, the school was given the “all clear.”

Students, staff, and visitors to the school (us!) have now all been released. Kudos to staff and students for a very smooth evacuation. Everyone stayed calm and patient while we waited for the 2 hours. — Cindy Dalglish (@CindyDalglish) September 13, 2018

Sgt. Chad Grieg said students were allowed back into the school and were then dismissed for the day.

Greig said the investigation into the threat continues, but added “There is no risk to public safety.”

Asked if police would be releasing any more information, Greig said, “If we need to go out to request information, we may.”

Around 3:15 p.m., Greig said police were on scene at the school, which is located at 9484 122 St., for an “unspecified threat.”

“As a precaution, the school has evacuated. Students are in a safe location and are being monitored by school staff while the police continue to investigate,” Greig said during the evacuation.

A news bulletin on the school’s app at 2:38 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 13) said the school was in an “evacuation situation,” adding that dismissal and student pick up would be delayed until 3:15 p.m.

This is the bulletin on L.A. Matheson’s app. See story here: https://t.co/vtRHkvQqAH pic.twitter.com/vEK8SIv9tt — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) September 13, 2018

There has been no other update from the school’s app.



