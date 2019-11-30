The house is on 55A Avenue between 146th Street and Bakerview Drive. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Newton

Surrey RCMP respond to shots fired at a Newton house

The house is on 55A Avenue between 146th Street and Bakerview Drive

Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at aNewton home late Friday (Nov. 29).

Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said police were called to a home in the 5500-block of Bakerview Drive just before midnight.

When officers arrive, Honeyman said, they “did locate some evidence to suggest shots had been fire in that area.”

Honeyman said a “huge number of people” were identified at the time, but no one has been arrested as of Saturday morning. (Nov. 30).

He said there were no injuries reported to police.

At this point, Honeyman said, there is nothing to indicate the incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland drug and gang conflict. But he added the incident is still under investigation.

The house was still behind police tape Saturday morning.

Shots fired – 2019
Infogram


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
