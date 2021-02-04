Surrey RCMP respond to reports of shots fired in two different areas overnight

Police say it’s not related to the fatal shooting in Whalley on Feb. 4

Surrey RCMP is investigating two shots fired incidents in the city overnight, but it’s not related to the fatal shooting at a Whalley home on Feb. 4.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP, officers are investigating two incidents of firearms discharged at two separate locations in an eight-hour period overnight between Feb. 3 and 4.

The first call came in around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 3) in a wooded area near 124th Street and 76th Avenue.

The second call was shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 4) in Tannery Park, located in the 10700-block of Dyke Road.

In both incidents, police said frontline officers were called after receiving reports of “shots heard by area residents.”

Surrey RCMP said officers “examined each location and found evidence that a firearm was discharged,” however no evidence of anyone having been injured was found.

Police added that “at this time,” there is no indication these incidents are connected to other recent shootings in Surrey.

Anyone with information about these occurrences, or dash-cam video from these areas at the time of the incidents, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street on Thursday.

