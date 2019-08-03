Surrey RCMP respond to stabbing near shopping plaza

The incident happened near 148th Street and Fraser Highway

Emergency responders were on scene of a reported assault near Fraser Highway and 148th Street Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3, 2019). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP were on scene of a stabbing near a shopping plaza Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3).

The incident, police said in a release Saturday, happened in the 9100-block of 148th Street, near Fraser Highway, around 1:25 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived to the scene, a male was found “suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds.” He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Surrey RCMP said the incident was between two people, resulting in the stabbing.

Officers will be looking for videos and witnesses to the stabbing, according to police.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said there was “a heavy police presence in the immediate area.” Pictures from the scene show the Green Timbers Plaza shopping centre taped off.

BC Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire Service were also on scene.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



