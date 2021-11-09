Surrey RCMP cruiser. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP report ‘surge’ in residential break-and-enters

Criminals are using garage door fobs, found inside vehicles, to access homes

Surrey RCMP are reporting a “surge” in residential break-and-enters where the culprit used a garage door fob to gain access to a home.

“We have seen a trend where thieves will use the fobs or garage door openers from vehicles parked on the street to access the contents of a garage or home,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha told the Now-Leader.

During one week, Oct.19-25, police investigated five break-ins where the suspect accessed the home through the garage. In each case, the suspect gained access to the garage via a fob found in an insecure vehicle parked on the street.

Residential break-and-enters increased by 10 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, Sangha added.

Sangha said the best preventative steps homeowners can take is to lock doors, windows, and to not leave a garage door opener, or fob, inside their vehicle.

