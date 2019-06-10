Surrey RCMP release images of three suspects in Fraser Highway traffic fight

Police say one man arrested and charged; three more sought in connection to May 2 incident

Surrey RCMP has released these images of suspects in connection to an alleged traffic fight that broke out along Fraser Highway on May 2. It’s hoped the public can help identify the three men. (Photos: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP have released images of three men allegedly involved in a “fight in the middle of traffic” in the hopes the public may help identify them.

Police say it happened along Fraser Highway near 176th Street around 6:30 p.m. May 2.

“That evening, Surrey RCMP received multiple calls reporting a physical fight in the middle of traffic,” Surrey RCMP state in a release. “Frontline officers attended the scene but all participants had left the area. Investigators followed-up on witness information and located the victim at a residence.”

Police say the 18-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

One man allegedly involved has already been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, according to Surrey RCMP.

Investigators are now calling on the public for help in identifying three other suspects.

One suspect is described by police as a South Asian male, approximately 6’0” tall, with black hair, a full black beard and was wearing a dark sweater with white stripes on the sleeves.

Another suspect is described as a South Asian male, approximately 5’10” tall, with black hair and facial stubble who was wearing a black baseball cap and a blue sweatshirt.

The third and final suspect is described as a South Asian male wearing a dark hoody.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the suspects, or with further information that may assist this investigation, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



