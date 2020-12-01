Surrey RCMP recover stolen semi-trailer and its $200K of cargo

Police say the cargo was found in separate location than the trailer

Surrey RCMP say a stolen semi-trailer, containing “approximately $200,000 worth of cargo,” has been recovered.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 29), police received a report of the stolen semi-trailer from a businesses in the 1170-block of Tannery Road, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Tuesday (Dec. 1).

Officers gathered “helpful evidence” from the caller, which “led them to a nearby industrial site” in the 12300-block of 104th Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said the trailer had been abandoned and “emptied of its high-value cargo.”

Later that day, around 3 p.m., “through conventional investigative techniques,” officers found where the cargo was being stored in the 10600-block of Timberland Road.

Police said that no arrests have been made as officers “work to identify the suspects involved in this theft operation.”

“This appeared to be a carefully planned act as it’s not an easy task stealing a semi-trailer,” said Staff Sergeant Dave Wise, Surrey RCMP Watch Commander.

“The recovery of the high-value stolen items was a result of good investigative techniques coupled with crucial information provided by the caller.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

