Surrey RCMP recovered more than $80,000 worth of stolen property. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP recover $80,000 worth of stolen property

Police found the property after executing two search warrants in Newton

Surrey RCMP recovered a “large cache” of stolen property, valued at more than $80,000, from two properties in Newton.

Announced in a news release Monday, officers responded to a break-and-enter Feb. 11 in Newton. Property from that break-and-enter, police say, was later located for sale on the LetGo marketplace app.

Following the lead, police executed two search warrants at two properties in Newton, one at a residence and the other at a storage locker.

Police found 40 “high-end” bicycles, valued at more than $80,000, a large quantity of power tools, several pellet guns, two stun batons and two firearms with ammunition.

Surrey RCMP located three individuals at the properties and arrested one for an outstanding warrant and another for being in breach of his probation order.

The release says police returned some of the recovered property to its rightful owners, and are currently undertaking an extensive search to locate the owners of the remaining property. No charges have been laid at this time.

“With this investigation, we have been able to disrupt an organized group who are suspected of trafficking stolen property,” Staff Sgt. Ryan Element said in the release. “We encourage everyone to record the serial numbers of their property so in the event it is stolen and recovered, police can return it to you.”

