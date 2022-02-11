Surrey RCMP planning community outreach after shooting, handgun found at school

Shooting killed 1 person, injured another on Feb. 8; firearm found at Bothwell on Feb. 10

Surrey RCMP say it’s planning school and community outreach in Fraser Heights after a fatal shooting and a handgun was found at an elementary school in the same week.

On Feb. 8, police were called to the intersection of 104 Avenue and 168 Street after reports of shots fired. Two people were found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot injuries, and were taken to hospital. One of the victims later died of their injuries.

Surrey RCMP have also said the shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

READ ALSO: IHIT investigating after Surrey shooting victim dies, RCMP say, Feb. 10, 2022

Then two days later on Feb. 10, police were called to Bothwell Elementary School after a firearm had been found by a student on school grounds.

Surrey RCMP said the firearm was seized and “further work and analysis will be done to determine if there are any connections to any ongoing investigations.”

READ ALSO: Surrey elementary students find handgun during morning recess, Feb. 10, 2022

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the Surrey RCMP Youth Unit, along with Victim Services, is offering any support to students and staff at Bothwell.

She added the Community Response Unit is also organizing a Neighbourhood Incident Response Support Team (NIRST) event in Fraser Heights for sometime early next week.

“The purpose of the NIRST deployment is to engage with residents, answer questions and provide resources following a traumatic incident,” said Munn. “Our victim services staff will be on hand to help support the community.”

Munn said police are working “closely” with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, “who are actively investigating the recent homicide in the area.” IHIT will also be at the neighbourhood response event.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

This isn’t the first time Surrey RCMP have held one of these events in Fraser Heights.

Back in 2019, police organized one after a targeted shooting in the 15900-block of 111 Avenue that injured two people.

READ ALSO: ‘Your home is your castle’: Surrey RCMP provide community support following shooting, Sept. 7, 2019



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp