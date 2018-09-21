Surrey RCMP part of ‘a co-ordinated effort’ to arrest man, locate stolen truck

Lower Mainland police work together

A crash in Burnaby Friday afternoon (Sept. 21) led to an arrest and police locating a stolen truck.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, a stolen black Ford F150 truck was involved in a crash in the 3800-block of Nithsdate Street in Burnaby, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP. No one was injured in the collision, the release reads.

Surrey RCMP said a man was taken into police custody through “a co-ordinated effort” that involved officers from Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP, Burnaby RCMP, New Westminster Police Department, Vancouver Police Department, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and Air 1.

No charges have been laid, according to RCMP, as the investigation is ongoing.

The truck, according to police, was reported stolen in Langley in the early morning hours of Sept. 21.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border
Next story
Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Just Posted

White Rock rail forum leads to renewed calls for relocation

Upgrading safety is not enough say local politicians

McCallum says Surrey LRT communication plan close to election is ‘perceived interference’

McCallum ‘gravely concerned’ Surrey and TransLink will violate election financing rules, but city says all rules will be followed

White Rock’s Johnston Road to re-open on schedule: city

One lane in each direction expected to open by Friday at 7 p.m.

Surrey RCMP part of ‘a co-ordinated effort’ to arrest man, locate stolen truck

Lower Mainland police work together

Two Surrey volleyballers set to play for Team Canada

Brianna Beamish and Kiera Van Ryk in Japan for FIVB World Championships

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre

An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass

Free vet clinic caters to pets of homeless, low income people

The first such clinic in Langley will take place later this month.

RCMP confirm death of missing BC teen Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

Extradition hearing set for Lower Mainland developer accused of fraud

Mark Chandler will go before the B.C. Court of Appeals early next year.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Most Read