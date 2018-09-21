Surrey RCMP part of ‘a co-ordinated effort’ to arrest man, locate stolen truck

A crash in Burnaby Friday afternoon (Sept. 21) led to an arrest and police locating a stolen truck.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, a stolen black Ford F150 truck was involved in a crash in the 3800-block of Nithsdate Street in Burnaby, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP. No one was injured in the collision, the release reads.

Surrey RCMP said a man was taken into police custody through “a co-ordinated effort” that involved officers from Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP, Burnaby RCMP, New Westminster Police Department, Vancouver Police Department, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and Air 1.

No charges have been laid, according to RCMP, as the investigation is ongoing.

The truck, according to police, was reported stolen in Langley in the early morning hours of Sept. 21.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



