Whalley

Surrey RCMP on scene after reports of shots fired into a home

Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

Surrey RCMP are currently on scene at a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street Saturday morning (Dec. 7) after reports of shots fired into a Whalley home.

Police said the incident happened around 4:55 a.m., according to a news release.

The investigation, police said, “led officers to another residence also on 139A Street.”

The release states that “contact with the occupants of that residence is currently being established.”

Police haven’t said if anyone is injured or in custody.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP respond to shots fired at Newton house, Nov. 30, 2019

READ ALSO: One man killed, another wounded in overnight shooting in Surrey, Dec. 2, 2019

The investigation is still in its early stages and police are still on scene as of 7:40 a.m.

Surrey RCMP will be in the area for “several hours,” the release states, with officers interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for more information and evidence.

Police currently havee 139A Street closed between 108th an 109th avenues.

On July 25, Surrey RCMP also responded to reports of shots fired in the 10800-block of 193A Street, when a man was “apparently” shot in the leg.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say man ‘apparently’ shot in the leg, July 26, 2019

