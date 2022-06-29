Surrey RCMP officer facing multiple charges of breach of trust, fraud

A Surrey RCMP officer is facing nine charges relating to breach of trust and fraud, according to a release from the BC Prosecution Service.

The BCPS said Wednesday (June 29) that charges were approved against Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie in connection with allegations of misconduct involving three individuals between January 2014 and October 2020 “at or near Surrey.”

Leckie is facing seven counts of breach of trust in connection with the duties of their office contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code and two counts of obtaining computer service by fraud contrary to section 342.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Charges were sworn on June 29 and his first appearance date has been set for July 29 at Surrey Provincial Court.

BCPS says that as the matter is now before the court, it will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Courtsurrey rcmp