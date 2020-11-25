Surrey RCMP have provided shoppers with a number of holiday-shopping safety tips. (Unsplash photo)

Surrey RCMP have provided shoppers with a number of holiday-shopping safety tips. (Unsplash photo)

Surrey RCMP offers holiday-shopping safety tips

Be safe when purchasing items online or through marketplace-type apps, police warn

With the holiday season fast approaching, and with many people turning to online shopping as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Surrey RCMP has released a number of tips to keep people safe.

Noting that online marketplace apps and websites are often a convenient way for people to buy and sell items, the RCMP, in a news release Monday, also noted that those sites “are also a convenient way for criminals to commit personal robberies.”

“Criminals use apps such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, Kijiji, and Letgo to arrange face-to-face meetings with their victims,” police warn.

“Victims are often lured using ads that offer high-value items at low prices. When the meet-up takes place, the victims are robbed of their cash or high-value item.”

If you are planning to meet an unknown person to either buy or sell an item, the Surrey RCMP recommends the following:

• Insist on meeting during the day and in a public place, such as a local business with regular foot traffic;

• Gather as much information as possible on the person who are dealing with – including full name and cell number;

• Do not meet in a secluded place or invite strangers into your home;

• Tell a family member or friend where you are going and when you are meeting the buyer/seller;

• Take your cellphone with you, and ask a friend to accompany you.

The Surrey RCMP’s Financial Crime Unite are also providing a number of safety tips for people purchasing items directly online – rather than from another individual – to ensure that your internet transactions are safe and secure and that packages are deliver safely and securing to your home.

• Create complex, difficult-to-guess passwords for your devices and accounts, and change your passwords frequently;

• Periodically check your credit reports, bank and credit-card statements and report any irregularities immediately;

• Use reputable websites. Reading online reviews can be a good way to identify which sites are trustworthy and which may not be;

• Always use a secure internet connection when making a purchase. (Look for a little lock icon on your browser);

• Don’t use an open wireless network that is not secured;

• Only shop on sites that take secure payment methods, such as credit cards and PayPal. Never send cash or a cheque;

• Make sure you use the correct delivery address when completing your online purchase;

• Make sure someone is home, or alert a neighbour when you are expecting a delivery;

• Consider installing surveillance cameras at your doorstep.

“We urge everyone to keep safety in mind while checking off items on your shopping list,” said Sgt. Ryan Forbes, Acting NCO in charge of the Surrey RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit.

“Following these tips can prevent you from falling victim to internet based crimes.”

Surrey RCMP will be hosting a holiday safety tips webinar, via Zoom, on Dec. 3. E-mail E_Surrey_Community_Programs_Requests@rcmp-grc.gc.ca by Nov. 27 to register.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey Downtown BIA launches shop local campaign

Meantime, BC Buy Local Week runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 in Surrey

Surrey RCMP have provided shoppers with a number of holiday-shopping safety tips. (Unsplash photo)
Surrey RCMP offers holiday-shopping safety tips

Be safe when purchasing items online or through marketplace-type apps, police warn

Anita Huberman, CEO Surrey Board of Trade. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Board of Trade calls for ‘immediate’ government help for businesses shut down

‘Don’t punish all businesses for the sins of a few,’ CEO Anita Huberman says

The 3D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Mammography machine, new to the Surrey Breast Health Clinic at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre. (submitted photo)
New 3D breast-cancer technology in Surrey ‘has already helped so many women’

Digital breast tomosynthesis new to Surrey Breast Health Clinic

Donations collected through the ‘Ladies on the Go Clothing Drive.’ (Contributed photo)
South Surrey woman who ran clothing drive ‘overwhelmed’ by community’s generosity

Warm clothing to be donated to recovery society

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Five people a day died of illicit drug overdoses in October: BC Coroners Service

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Damien Smith, with father Thomas Smith, is “frozen” with joy as he watches a special message Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recorded for Damien’s 9th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. A family reunion trip for the woman from Georgia that left them stranded ended on a bright note when Bath drove them to the Alaskan border following an appeal for help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Help from B.C. man allows American family to reunite in Alaska

Lynn Marchessault drove from Georgia to the Alaska border to join her husband, who serves in U.S. military

Most Read