Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

Auto theft and theft from vehicles has decreased and business break-ins have increased compared to the same period in 2019

Surrey Mounties are reporting a “small increase” in domestic violence calls over the past month, as people are holed up at home on account of the pandemic.

“It is too early to evaluate to what extent COVID-19 has impacted these or any other crime types, however our crime analysts continue to monitor our calls for service on a daily basis,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said Tuesday.

She said while four weeks is “too short of a timeline” to accurately determine trends, the Surrey RCMP had nine “additional” domestic violence calls

Sturko also noted decreases in auto theft and theft from vehicles (41 less files), and an increase in business break and enters (48 additional files) compared to the same period in 2019.

“Please note that this data is based on crimes reported and not investigative outcomes or charges; it is also subject to scoring changes as investigations advance,” she said.

Surrey RCMP’s first quarter crime statistics are expected to be released next week.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mounties increasing patrols around businesses closed because of pandemic

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP not seeing ‘significant loss’ in ranks because of COVID-19

Meantime, Sturko says increased daily police patrols around businesses closed because of the pandemic has to date resulted in more than 700 security checks since March 27) and since the launch of the COVID-19 Compliance with Enforcement Team, along with Surrey Bylaws enforcement officers, to ensure compliance health orders, there have been 4,280 “proactive visits” during patrols from March 26 to April 14.

She said police have an “increased focus on managing known prolific property crime offenders in the community.

“Our officers with the Police Mental Health and Outreach Team continue to seek out vulnerable people who may be suffering from mental health issues, addiction or homelessness. Those in need are referred key services like shelter, food, addiction or medical treatment,” Sturko said. “Our Mobile Street Enforcement Team has also maintained a highly visible police presence with foot and bike patrols throughout the city.”

Also, help is available through Victim Services, the Family Youth Resource Support Team (FYRST) and Parent Helpline (604-599-7800).

“The Surrey RCMP is taking proactive steps to ensure that the safety of Surrey residents will not be compromised during the pandemic,” Sturko said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Coronavirussurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

Auto theft and theft from vehicles has decreased and business break-ins have increased compared to the same period in 2019

Appeal court upholds Surrey judge’s convictions of two drug dealers

Men appealed convictions related to 2015 dial-a-dope investigation

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

All B.C. residents who display symptoms of COVID-19 now eligible for testing

Surrey judge finds COVID-19 a factor in granting four men bail in 106-kilos meth case

Four Mexican nationals charged with importing and possession for purpose of trafficking released on $10,000 bail each

PHOTOS: Train hits semi in Port Kells

Semi driver suffers only minor injuries

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate

Homeless populations have different health risk factors than other citizens

B.C. doctor designs special operating room for COVID-19 patients

Design protects patients from wound infection while preventing virus from spreading to nearby areas

Most Read