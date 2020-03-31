Corporal Elenore Sturko, Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey RCMP not seeing ‘significant loss’ in ranks because of COVID-19

Surrey Mounties say they have a good tracking system to keep tabs on police officers experiencing an illness

Surrey Mounties say they’ve got a good tracking system to keep tabs on any police officers who may be experiencing an illness and the pandemic has not resulted in any substantial absenteeism among the ranks.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the detachment has set up “quite a good” system to “make sure we’re always aware of any people who are not on duty right now, so that we can make sure that we are not experiencing any unusual levels of illness or absences and that we’re able to manage at 100 per cent the core policing functions.”

She said Tuesday that the Surrey RCMP is “not actually seeing any significant losses of staff, anything like that,” because of the COVID-19 virus.

READ ALSO: Surrey sets up joint COVID-19 team for enforcement, complaints

“But we did have people that had to isolate and now their 14-day period is actually coming to an end. They‘ll be joining us, so actually our number of people who are away as a result of those kinds of isolations will be decreasing as people start actually coming back to work,” Sturko said.

“Just like all families in the community, we had people here who were traveling for spring break or other vacations, and then they came back and they also isolated for the protection of the community.”


