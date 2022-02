UPDATE: Missing person located

Surrey RCMP say the 21-year old man reported missing was located safe.

“Thank you to the media and members of our community for your assistance.”

The man was reported missing on Feb. 15 and was last seen at about 11:15 p.m., the same date, in the 9800-block of King George Boulevard.



