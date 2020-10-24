Surrey RCMP need help to locate man last seen on 71st Ave. in Newton

Surrey RCMP need help to locate a man named Bhajan Sohal, deemed “high risk.”

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” said a police bulletin tonight (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m.

Sohal was last seen around 1 p.m. today (Oct. 24) in the 14200-block of 71st Ave, Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since, police say.

He is described as Southeast Asian male, wearing purple turban, think dark blue or black sweater, grey sweat pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Sohal’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-165198.