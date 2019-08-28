Krystal Ferguson. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP need help to find missing woman

Krystal Ferguson, 39, has been missing since Aug. 16

Surrey RCMP needs help to find Krystal Ferguson, who has been missing since Aug. 16. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502.

The 39-year-old Aboriginal women was last seen on noon, in the 13100-block of 103rd Avenue.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said it is “out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.”

She is five foot five, 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was visiting from Winnipeg, Wright said, “and there is a possibility she’s in the Vancouver or Surrey area.”


