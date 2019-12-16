Update: Surrey RCMP have located missing man

Derek Travies, 32, was last seen on Dec. 15 at 10:06 p.m., in the 9100-block of Scott Road

UPDATE: Police said Monday morning that Travies has been located and is safe

Surrey Mounties are asking for the public’s help to locate Derek Travies, 32, who was last seen on Dec. 15 in Whalley.

His family and police are concerned for his health and well-being. He was last seen at 10:06 p.m. in the 9100-block of Scott Road and has not been heard from since.

Travies is five feet 10 inches tall, 300 pound and has brown hair and a long brown beard. He was wearing a teal Helly Hansen jacket, black jeans and blue checkered Van’s runners. Police said he’s known to frequent Queensborough and walked wherever he needs to go.

Police ask anyone for has information as to his whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2019-194069.



