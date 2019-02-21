Surrey RCMP need help finding missing 41-year-old man

Todd Schneider was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 13500-block of Crestview Drive

Police say Todd Schneider ‘went for a walk and advised his family he was on his way back home but never made it back.’ (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing 41-year-old man.

Todd Schneider was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 13500-block of Crestview Drive.

Police say “he went for a walk and advised his family he was on his way back home but never made it back.”

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Schneider is described as a white man, 5’10” tall, 180 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, darker pants and a ball cap.

Surrey RCMP say he also had a black backpack and two walking poles.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being as it is out of character for Schneider to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-25407.